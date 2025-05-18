Man arrested on suspicion of murder of Co. Kerry farmer Michael Gaine

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of missing Co. Kerry farmer, Michael Gaine.

Mr Gaine, 56, was reported missing from his home near Kenmare on Friday, March 21, having last been seen in the town the previous day.

On April 29, gardaí reclassified the case as a homicide investigation.

Gardaí confirmed on Saturday that human remains had been discovered on Mr Gaine's farm the previous day.

An examination of the site continued today and gardaí have now revealed that a man aged in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"The male is being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in Kerry Division," read a statement from gardaí.

"An Garda Síochána continue to carry out searches and technical examinations at lands at Carrig East, Kenmare, Co. Kerry.

"The family of Michael Gaine have been informed of this arrest and An Garda Síochána continue to support Michael's family through a Family Liaison Officer.

"The family have requested privacy at this time.

"Gardaí continue to appeal to the public [for] assistance in this investigation."

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact the Garda Investigation Team at Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána."