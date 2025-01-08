Man arrested over 2022 murder of 60-year-old man in Dublin is released without charge

A MAN arrested on Tuesday over the murder of Adnan Asic in Dublin more than two years ago has been released without charge.

Mr Asic, 60, was pronounced dead in hospital after being found with serious injuries in the Old Navan Road area of Blanchardstown in October 2022.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 40s on Tuesday in connection with the death, adding that they had commenced a murder investigation.

The arrested man was detained at a garda station in north Dublin but gardaí revealed on Wednesday that he had since been released.

"A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. Investigations are ongoing," added a garda statement.

Death

Mr Asic, a Bosnian man who had lived in Ireland for more than 30 years, was found with serious injuries at the junction of the Old Navan Road and Blanchardstown Road North in the early hours of Saturday, October 22, 2022.

He was later pronounced dead at Connolly Memorial Hospital, with gardaí saying at the time that his injuries were the result of a serious assault.

Mr Asic had attended an event in the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre area and left with a friend shortly after 2.15am to return home.

He was seen on CCTV walking past Starbucks Café and the Crown Plaza hotel, in the direction of the Blanchardstown slip road.

Appeal

On Tuesday, gardaí renewed their appeal for information.

They want to hear from those who observed any activity that drew their attention in the vicinity of Blanchardstown Road North, the Old Navan Road and Blanchardstown Shopping Centre and surrounding areas between 12am and 3am on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

In particular, they want to hear from anyone who saw two men together at the junction of Blanchardstown Road North and the Old Navan Road, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 at this time.

Any road users or pedestrians who were travelling in these areas at the time and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.