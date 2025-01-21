Man attacked with hammer as burglars raided his home
News

Man attacked with hammer as burglars raided his home

A MAN was taken to hospital after being attacked with a hammer while burglars raided his home.

Police were called to the aggravated burglary in south Belfast on January 19.

"At approximately 8.25pm we received a report that a number of men had gained access to a property in the Coolfin Street area,” Detective Sergeant McCartan said.

“The men threatened the resident and demanded money before one of them attacked him with a hammer,” he added.

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his head and body.”

The PSNI have launched an investigation and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1411 19/01/25,” Det Serg McCartan said.

See More: Belfast

Related

Heritage site in Northern Ireland added to global list of at-risk locations
News 4 days ago

Heritage site in Northern Ireland added to global list of at-risk locations

By: Fiona Audley

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after off-duty police officer shot in Co. Antrim
News 1 week ago

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after off-duty police officer shot in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman left shaken after being threatened with suspected handgun during robbery in Belfast
News 2 weeks ago

Woman left shaken after being threatened with suspected handgun during robbery in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Whiskey in the Jar: 52 years of an Irish classic
Entertainment 1 day ago

Whiskey in the Jar: 52 years of an Irish classic

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

Thin Lizzy unplugged and stripped back
Entertainment 1 day ago

Thin Lizzy unplugged and stripped back

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

Teenager seriously injured following Lisburn hit-and-run
News 1 day ago

Teenager seriously injured following Lisburn hit-and-run

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sinn Féin MLA calls for Irish Diaspora to be granted voting rights
News 1 day ago

Sinn Féin MLA calls for Irish Diaspora to be granted voting rights

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pedestrian dies in collision in Co. Cavan
News 1 day ago

Pedestrian dies in collision in Co. Cavan

By: Gerard Donaghy

Fundraiser to support family of woman killed in Co. Cavan raises more than €40,000
News 1 day ago

Fundraiser to support family of woman killed in Co. Cavan raises more than €40,000

By: Gerard Donaghy