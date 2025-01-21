Man attacked with hammer as burglars raided his home

A MAN was taken to hospital after being attacked with a hammer while burglars raided his home.

Police were called to the aggravated burglary in south Belfast on January 19.

"At approximately 8.25pm we received a report that a number of men had gained access to a property in the Coolfin Street area,” Detective Sergeant McCartan said.

“The men threatened the resident and demanded money before one of them attacked him with a hammer,” he added.

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his head and body.”

The PSNI have launched an investigation and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1411 19/01/25,” Det Serg McCartan said.