Man charged after assaulting four police officers with ‘large piece of wood’
A MAN has been charged with assault following an incident which left four police officers injured.

PSNI officers were called to reports of a man causing a disturbance and "throwing items" at a property in the Demesne area of Newry at around 8.20am on January 12.

On their arrival, the man, who they state was “brandishing a large piece of wood”, attacked the police, causing injury to four officers.

The man appeared at Newry Court House

“A 21 year old man has been charged with a number of offences including disorderly behaviour, possession of an offensive weapon and assault on police following an incident in Newry on Sunday morning, 12 January,” the PSNI confirmed in a statement.

He appeared at Newry Magistrates Court yesterday (January 13).

