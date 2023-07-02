Man charged with attempted murder after domestic incident in Co. Down

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder by detectives from the PSNI's Public Protection Branch following an incident in Co. Down.

The 42-year-old is also accused of grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and two counts of witness intimidation.

The charges relate to a domestic incident in the Kilkeel area on Friday, June 30.

The man is being held in custody and is due to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 3.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.