Man charged with attempted murder over Co. Antrim shooting

DETECTIVES investigating a shooting incident in Co. Antrim on Monday have charged a man with attempted murder.

The 41-year-old has also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and criminal damage over the incident at a property on the Feystown Road near Glenarm.

A man aged in his 30s sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The arrested man is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

A second man, aged 47, who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released.

