Man charged with brother's murder at Kerry funeral
News

Man charged with brother's murder at Kerry funeral

Thomas Dooley, who was killed at a funeral in Kerry this week.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his brother at a funeral in Kenmare, Co Kerry, on Wednesday.

Patrick Dooley, of 33 Arbutus Grove, Killarney, is the younger brother of Thomas Dooley, who died after he was attacked at a funeral at Rath cemetery in Tralee.

He was brought to court amid heavy garda security.

Detective Sergeant Mark O'Sullivan of Tralee Garda Station gave evidence of charging Patrick Dooley at 5.03am this morning.

RTÉ reports Mr Dooley replied: "I didn't harm my brother at all in any way. That's all I have to say."

There was no application for bail, as the district court does not have jurisdiction to grant bail in murder cases.

Patrick Dooley was remanded in custody to appear in court in Tralee via videolink on 12 October.

He was granted free legal aid, after his solicitor Padraig O'Connell told the court that Mr Dooley was a carer for his wife and child.

A second man in his 40s who was also arrested for questioning in connection with Thomas Dooley's death remains in garda custody.

