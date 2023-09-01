Man charged with murder of Cornelius O’Neill in Derry
News

Cornelius O'Neill was found dead on Tuesday

A MAN has been charged with murder after Cornelius O’Neill was found dead in Derry earlier this week.

Mr O'Neill, 56, died on Tuesday, August 29 in the Tamlaght O'Crilly area near Kilrea in Derry.

Jason Tyrone Spence, 33, from Millburn Street, in Cookstown, County Tyrone, has been charged with his murder.

He appeared before Derry Magistrate's Court yesterday and is due to return to court later this month.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s (PSNI) Major Investigation Team are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr O’Neill’s death.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “On Tuesday afternoon, just before 4.50pm, police received a report that a man had been stabbed.

“Officers, along with colleagues from the Ambulance Service, attended a property in the Fallahogy Terrace area of the village.

“Sadly, the man, whom we can now name as Cornelius O’Neill, was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

“Mr O’Neill was 56 years old and was from the Kilrea area.”

Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness continued: “Our enquiries continue, and I’m keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to come forward.  Please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1304 of 29/08/23.”

