Man charged with murder of wife in Dublin

A MAN has been charged with the murder of his wife in Dublin.

Stephen Mooney, 51, of Kilbarrack Road, Raheny appeared at Dublin District Court on Friday.

He didn't speak during the hearing, which came one day after his wife was found dead in the kitchen of their home.

Anna Mooney, née Shupikova, aged 46, was found stabbed to death in the early hours of Thursday morning.

According to RIP.ie, Mrs Mooney was a mother of two.

It added that she would be missed by her 'extended family, neighbours, her colleagues at the Rotunda Hospital and a wide circle of friends'.

Funeral details are yet to be announced.

According to RTÉ News, Mr Mooney replied 'no comment' when he was charged with his wife's murder in the hours before Friday's hearing.

It added that he was granted free legal aid and remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court via video link on Tuesday, June 20.