Man in custody after horror discovery of ‘up to five bodies’ in house in Australia

POLICE have discovered up to five bodies, including those of children, following a ‘tragic incident’ at a house in Western Australia (WA).

Western Australia Police Force said they had taken a man in his 20s into custody, adding there is no danger to the wider public as a result of the incident.

The discovery was made this morning at a home on Coode Street in the Perth suburb of Bedford.

Police attended the scene at around noon local time after the man went to a regional police station and disclosed information about the incident.

At the home, they discovered the deceased bodies of up to five people, including children.

“Police have located the bodies of a number of deceased people including women and children,” said Paul Steel, Assistant Commissioner for the Metropolitan Region.

Advertisement

“Whilst the scene is yet to be forensically examined it is believed up to five deceased are located at that scene.

“It is a tragic thing when incidents like this occur. It does send a ripple through the community of Western Australia.”

The man is currently in custody and assisting police with their inquiries.

“The WA Police Force will continue to apply our efforts to this matter as a priority, and the Homicide Squad will ensure a professional and meticulous investigation is undertaken,” said a police statement.

Anyone with any information relating to the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au