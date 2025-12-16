Driver injured in Kerry collision dies in hospital

A WOMAN who was seriously injured in a collision in Co. Kerry earlier this month has died in hospital.

The driver, who was aged in her 70s, was the only person in the car which was involved in a single vehicle collision on the N23 in Lisheenbaun, Castleisland at around 11.40pm on December 10.

She was taken to Kerry University Hospital for treatment of her injuries where she has since died, Gardaí confirmed in a statement yesterday.

They have renewed their appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N23 in the Lisheenbaun, Castleisland area between 11:20pm and 11:50pm are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they added.