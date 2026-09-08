Calf dies in single vehicle collision in Fermanagh

POLICE have appealed for witnesses to come forward following a collision in Co. Fermanagh in which a calf died.

The incident happened on the Coa Road in Enniskillen at around 7pm on September 7.

“We received a report just before 7pm that a grey BMW 525D had left the Coa Road and rolled into a field, sustaining serious damage and killing a calf,” the PSNI’s Local Policing Inspector Slevin explained.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, however the occupants of the vehicle – two men - had made off from the scene,” he added.

A man has since been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“We’re appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, the aftermath, or events leading up to it, or anyone who may have relevant mobile or dash-cam footage, to make contact with police,” they state.

“You can call us on 101, quoting reference 1282 06/09/26, alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,” they add.

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