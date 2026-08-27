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Witness appeal after young woman dies following Dublin collision
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Witness appeal after young woman dies following Dublin collision

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a young woman died following a collision in Dublin.

The woman, aged in her 20s, died after the car she was driving was involved in a single vehicle incident in Ballycoolin.

The collision happened between the Snugborough road Cappagh Road roundabouts just before 12.30am yesterday morning (August 26).

The woman, who was pronounced dead a short time after the collision, was the only person in the car.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward,” the police force said in a statement issued last night.

“In addition they are also seeking any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam footage, from the area at the time,” they added.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.”

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See More: Collision, Dublin, Witness Appeal

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