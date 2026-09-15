Young boy in ‘critical’ condition following collision with car

A YOUNG boy is in a critical condition in hospital after being involved in a collision while riding his bike.

The seven-year-old collided with a car in Coleraine on September 13.

“We received a report at approximately 6.40pm on September 13 that a collision had occurred between a young boy, who had been riding his bicycle, and a black Volkswagon Sirocco in the Warnocks Lane area,” the PSNI’s Inspector Roxborough said.

“Officers attended the scene alongside our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service where medical treatment was provided to the seven-year-old,” he added.

“He was transported on to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition at this time.”

The police force has urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Our enquiries are ongoing today to determine what happened,” Insp Roxborough said.

“We would ask anyone who was travelling in the area to review dash-cam or other footage they may have captured of the collision and call us on 101 with any information. The reference number is 1271 13/09/26.”

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