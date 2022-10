A MAN in Omagh, Co Tyrone, has died after he was attacked by a man with a machete.

The incident occurred on Sunday night just before midnight, with police receiving a report that two men had been assaulted outside a house in Slievecoole Park area.

One of the men, 53, died a short time alter, police said.

The other man was treated for hand injuries.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Police have appealed for information, particularly from anyone who was in the Slievecoole Park area or licensed premises in the Gortin Road area, yesterday prior to or around the time the assault was reported.