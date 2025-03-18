Appeal for witnesses after digger driven at house while family slept inside
News

Appeal for witnesses after digger driven at house while family slept inside

AN investigation is underway after a digger was driven into a house multiple times while a couple and their young child were sleeping inside.

A car parked on their driveway was also set alight while the property in Omagh, Co. Tyrone was targeted.

The incident happened just after midnight this morning (March 18) in the Carnalea Manor area of Seskinore, the PSNI have confirmed.

“At around 00:10am, it was reported that a digger was driven at a house in the area a number of times and a car parked in the driveway was then set alight with accelerant,” the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Winters said.

The incident happened in the Carnalea Manor area of Seskinore in Omagh, Co. Tyrone

“Significant damage was caused to the front door area of the property following the incident,” he added.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, and a young child were inside the property but were not injured, the police force confirmed as they appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 23 18/03/25,” Det Insp Winters said.

