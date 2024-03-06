Man dies following two-vehicle collision in Co. Tyrone

A MAN has died following a collision between a car and a lorry in Co. Tyrone.

The incident, involving a white BMW 320 and blue Scania lorry, occurred on the Curr Road between Omagh and Ballygawley at around 7.25pm on Tuesday.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services," said Sergeant Green from the PSNI's Collision Investigation Unit.

"Sadly, the driver of the BMW, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"There were no other passengers in the car, and the driver of the lorry was uninjured."

The road has since reopened to the public, while a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.

Anyone with information or camera footage is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1675 of March 5.