Man dies in fire at sheltered accommodation complex in Co. Down
Man dies in fire at sheltered accommodation complex in Co. Down

A MAN has died following a fire at a sheltered accommodation complex in Co. Down on Tuesday evening.

Two other people were treated for smoke inhalation following the fire at the Scrabo Fold apartments in Newtownards.

The complex, managed by Radius Housing, is specially designed for over 55s.

"My sincere sympathy to the family, friends and neighbours of the gentleman who passed away yesterday evening following the fire at Scrabo Fold, Tower Court area in Newtownards," said Kellie Armstrong Alliance MLA for Strangford.

'Thoughts and sympathies'

The PSNI said they were called to a report of a fire at a flat in the area shortly after 6.15pm on Tuesday.

"Emergency services attended but unfortunately the man was found deceased at the scene," read a statement.

"Two other residents were treated for smoke inhalation but there were no further reports of any serious injuries.

"An investigation into the cause of the fire has now commenced."

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said three appliances were despatched to tackle the fire.

"The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a man who died following a flat fire in Tower Court, Newtownards," read a statement.

It added: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and rescued two female occupants and one male occupant tragically passed away at the scene."

'Frightening experience'

A spokesperson for Radius Housing also offered their sympathies to the man's family, telling the BBC that it had found alternative accommodation for 10 residents unable to return to their homes.

Meanwhile, Ms Armstrong added: "I wish all affected by smoke a speedy recovery.

"Radius Housing are supporting tenants and providing alternative accommodation for those unable to return to their home at present.

"PSNI are investigating… it has been a frightening experience for residents."

