Man due in court following suspected bottle attack in Co. Down
A MAN is due to appear in court following a suspected bottle attack in Co. Down.

Police were called to reports of an altercation involving around five people in the Burren Meadows area of Newcastle at around 10.55am on Saturday.

One of the people involved was believed to have been armed with a weapon.

"One man, aged in his 30s, was found with deep lacerations to his head and body and taken to hospital for treatment," Detective Sergeant Johnston of the PSNI said on Saturday.

"It is believed that these wounds were caused by a broken bottle.

"A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence."

In an update on Sunday morning, police said a 27-year-old man had been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 17.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

