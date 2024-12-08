Man due in court for videoing fatal crash that claimed life of a father of three
News

Man due in court for videoing fatal crash that claimed life of a father of three

Kevin Doherty (Image: Suffolk Constabulary)

A MAN is due in court after a video showing the scene of a fatal collision was shared on social media.

The 38-year-old has been issued with a summons to appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Thursday, December 19.

He is due to be formally charged with sending an offensive/indecent/obscene message/matter by public communication network and using a mobile phone while driving.

The collision occurred just after 5.40pm on Tuesday, June 4 this year on the A14 westbound in Sproughton, Suffolk and involved a car, a van and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, who sadly died at the scene, was later identified as 44-year-old Kevin Doherty from Somersham.

In a tribute at the time, his family described the ardent Ipswich Town fan as 'a sentimental softie at heart, fiercely protective of his family and friends'.

"Kev was a devoted husband to Toni, a loving father of two sons and a daughter and doting uncle to four nieces and a nephew," it added.

"Kevin was loved dearly by all his family, and we will forever cherish the memories we have."

Following the collision, a video reportedly showing the victim was shared on social media.

On Wednesday, June 5, police arrested a man from Ipswich in connection with the filming and posting of the video.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and then released under investigation pending further enquiries.

