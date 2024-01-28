Pair guilty of murdering 18-year-old James Quigley in knife attack

TWO teenagers have been found guilty of murdering 18-year-old Raymond James Quigley in a knife attack in Ipswich, Suffolk last January.

Mr Quigley, known as James, sustained four stab wounds to the torso during the attack, with two wounds to the chest and abdomen proving to be fatal.

Alfie Hammett, 19, and Joshua Howell, 18, were convicted at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday following a five-week trial and will be sentenced in March.

The murder occurred on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 after Mr Quigley had travelled to Ipswich from his home in Wymondham, near Norwich, Norfolk, to meet two friends.

He was walking through Ipswich with his companions when they encountered Hammett and Howell, who were wearing face masks, had hoods up and were both carrying large knives.

Hammett ran directly towards Mr Quigley and attacked him, while Howell produced a machete and chased one of the friends, who managed to escape.

Members of the public came to Mr Quigley's aid before emergency services arrived, however, he passed away at the scene.

The attack and the movements of the suspects before and after the killing were captured on CCTV.

Hammett, of Larkhill Rise, Rushmere St Andrew, Ipswicb, and Howell, of Wellington Street, Ipswich, were arrested on January 21 before being charged with murder two days later.

Gang rivalries

The court heard the motive for the attack was most likely due to tensions between rival gangs from Norwich.

Mr Quigley had links with a gang called OTM, while Hammett — who had previously lived in Norwich — was associated with OTM's rivals, 3rdside.

Howell, meanwhile, had links to Ipswich gang IP3, who the prosecution attested had formed an association with 3rdside.

Hammett did not give evidence during the trial, but his defence disputed that he was the man who attacked Mr Quigley — referred to as Male 1 by the prosecution.

Howell did take the stand but denied being affiliated with IP3.

He claimed he had not previously met Male 1 and said he had gone out that day to make a drug deal and was carrying a machete for protection.

He said that after making the deal, he only walked through town with Male 1 to show him the way to a kebab shop and that the attack had occurred without his prior knowledge.

His defence team said he drew the machete as he feared being attacked by the other group.

However, the jury rejected Howell's defence and were also satisfied that Hammett was Male 1, finding them both guilty by unanimous verdicts.

The pair were also convicted of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, while Howell was found guilty of threatening another person with a bladed article

Hammett and Howell were remanded in custody until their sentencing at Ipswich Crown Court on March 11.