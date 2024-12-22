'Utterly disrespectful': Man fined for filming scene of collision that claimed life of father of three

A MAN has been fined for filming the scene of a fatal collision and sharing it on social media.

On June 4 this year, 44-year-old father-of-three Kevin Doherty from Somersham, Suffolk, died following the incident involved a car, a van and a motorcycle on the A14 westbound in Sproughton.

This week, Arturas Motuzis pleaded guilty to sharing the video and using his phone while driving.

In a statement, police described Motuzis' actions as 'unspeakable'.

'Loved dearly'

In a tribute at the time, Mr Doherty's family described the ardent Ipswich Town fan as 'a sentimental softie at heart, fiercely protective of his family and friends'.

"Kev was a devoted husband to Toni, a loving father of two sons and a daughter and doting uncle to four nieces and a nephew," it added.

"Kevin was loved dearly by all his family, and we will forever cherish the memories we have."

Following the collision, a video reportedly showing the victim was shared on social media.

On Wednesday, June 5, police arrested a man from Ipswich in connection with the filming and posting of the video.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and then released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Motuzis, of Belstead Avenue in Ipswich, was summonsed to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on December 19.

There, he was formally charged with sending an offensive/indecent/obscene message/matter by public communication network and using a mobile phone while driving

Motuzis pleaded guilty to both offences and was fined £1,345 in fines, costs and victim surcharges, as well as having six points added to his licence.

'Unspeakable'

Speaking afterwards, PC Thomas Ives of Suffolk Constabulary described Motuzis' actions as 'utterly disrespectful'.

"We understand the disruption a collision or serious incident on the road can have on other motorists," he said.

"We as the police, and other emergency services, always appreciate patience as we attend to these incidents.

"It is unspeakable, however, to film the scene of a fatal collision and even more so to then share it on social media.

"Not only is using a mobile phone whilst driving an offence, but it is also utterly disrespectful to anyone involved in the sensitive and traumatic incident."