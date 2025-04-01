Man due in court in connection with 'homophobic hate crime'
News

Man due in court in connection with 'homophobic hate crime'

A MAN charged in connection with a homophobic attack in Armagh over the weekend will appear in court this morning.

The man is due to appear at Newry Court today

Police were called to reports of an attack on a man in the Culdee Crescent area of the city on Sunday night, March 30.

The incident is being investigated as a "homophobic hate crime", the police force has confirmed.

Following the assault a 41-year-old man was charged with a number of offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage aggravated by hostility.

He is due to appear at Newry Magistrates Court today (April 1).

See More: Armagh, Hate Crime, Homophobic Attack, PSNI

Related

Man charged with attempted murder after pub stabbing
News 4 hours ago

Man charged with attempted murder after pub stabbing

By: Fiona Audley

Co. Armagh man arrested as part of investigation into cannabis concealed among chicken is bailed
News 1 week ago

Co. Armagh man arrested as part of investigation into cannabis concealed among chicken is bailed

By: Gerard Donaghy

MLA condemns 'sinister' protest at community policing meeting in Co. Armagh
News 4 weeks ago

MLA condemns 'sinister' protest at community policing meeting in Co. Armagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Cardinal Farrell issues preservation of human life statement
News 16 hours ago

Cardinal Farrell issues preservation of human life statement

By: Gerard Cassini

Taoiseach outlines Ireland’s strategy in response to US tariffs
News 17 hours ago

Taoiseach outlines Ireland’s strategy in response to US tariffs

By: James Conor Patterson

Fine Gael support slumps amid domestic and international pressures
News 19 hours ago

Fine Gael support slumps amid domestic and international pressures

By: Mal Rogers

MLAs speak out over abuse suffered by Northern Ireland politicians
News 19 hours ago

MLAs speak out over abuse suffered by Northern Ireland politicians

By: James Conor Patterson

A wake, a homecoming, a reckoning
Culture 21 hours ago

A wake, a homecoming, a reckoning

By: Catriona Gray

Minister set to allocate €436 million for Irish social housing needs
News 23 hours ago

Minister set to allocate €436 million for Irish social housing needs

By: James Conor Patterson