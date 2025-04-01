Man due in court in connection with 'homophobic hate crime'

A MAN charged in connection with a homophobic attack in Armagh over the weekend will appear in court this morning.

Police were called to reports of an attack on a man in the Culdee Crescent area of the city on Sunday night, March 30.

The incident is being investigated as a "homophobic hate crime", the police force has confirmed.

Following the assault a 41-year-old man was charged with a number of offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage aggravated by hostility.

He is due to appear at Newry Magistrates Court today (April 1).