Lord of the Dance
Man due in court on voyeurism charge following suspicious activity in Co. Fermanagh
News

Man due in court on voyeurism charge following suspicious activity in Co. Fermanagh

POLICE investigating a report of suspicious activity around public toilets at a commercial premises in Co. Fermanagh have charged a man to court.

The man, aged 62, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon following the alleged incident in Enniskillen on Monday.

He has since been charged with voyeurism and is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates' Court today.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

"Officers in Enniskillen would like to thank the local community for their assistance with the identification of the suspect, which allowed the matter to be dealt with swiftly," read a PSNI statement.

"We would remind the public that the further publication of information in relation to this matter could potentially create a risk of impeding or prejudicing court proceedings."

See More: Enniskillen, Fermanagh

Related

Arrest after more than £68,000 stolen in Co. Fermanagh following report of rogue trader cold calling
News 2 months ago

Arrest after more than £68,000 stolen in Co. Fermanagh following report of rogue trader cold calling

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man jailed after pleading guilty to terrorism-related offences
News 6 months ago

Man jailed after pleading guilty to terrorism-related offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tributes paid to 'kind and pleasant' teen who died following Co. Fermanagh collision
News 6 months ago

Tributes paid to 'kind and pleasant' teen who died following Co. Fermanagh collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Ireland’s soundtrack for 2025
Entertainment 8 minutes ago

Ireland’s soundtrack for 2025

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

2024 - a vintage year for folk and traditional music
Entertainment 22 hours ago

2024 - a vintage year for folk and traditional music

By: Jim Keaveney

News in review - the major stories that shaped Ireland in 2024
News 1 day ago

News in review - the major stories that shaped Ireland in 2024

By: Irish Post

Police investigate suspected ‘sectarian hate crimes’ after vehicles damaged in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Police investigate suspected ‘sectarian hate crimes’ after vehicles damaged in Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

From Oscars to obituaries - the top stories on the Irish arts scene in 2024
Culture 1 day ago

From Oscars to obituaries - the top stories on the Irish arts scene in 2024

By: Fiona Audley

Tributes following death of Birmingham Six member Paddy Hill
News 1 day ago

Tributes following death of Birmingham Six member Paddy Hill

By: Fiona Audley