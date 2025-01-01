Man due in court on voyeurism charge following suspicious activity in Co. Fermanagh

POLICE investigating a report of suspicious activity around public toilets at a commercial premises in Co. Fermanagh have charged a man to court.

The man, aged 62, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon following the alleged incident in Enniskillen on Monday.

He has since been charged with voyeurism and is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates' Court today.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

"Officers in Enniskillen would like to thank the local community for their assistance with the identification of the suspect, which allowed the matter to be dealt with swiftly," read a PSNI statement.

"We would remind the public that the further publication of information in relation to this matter could potentially create a risk of impeding or prejudicing court proceedings."