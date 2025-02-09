Three injured during aggravated burglary in Co. Fermanagh
Three injured during aggravated burglary in Co. Fermanagh

THREE people have been injured following an aggravated burglary in Co. Fermanagh on Saturday night.

It was reported shortly before 9pm that a man armed with a hammer or iron bar called to the front door of a house in the Cavandale area of Enniskillen.

When the door was opened, the man struck the male occupant to his head.

The man then entered the property and assaulted two other occupants before breaking a number of windows of a car parked outside as he left the scene.

The three injured occupants, two men and a woman, all required medical treatment following the incident.

The assailant was described as being around 5' 8" in height, of slim build with very short hair, clean-shaven and wearing dark clothing and a snood.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information which may be able to aid the investigation is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1416 of February 8.

