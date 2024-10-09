Arrest after more than £68,000 stolen in Co. Fermanagh following report of rogue trader cold calling

A MAN has been arrested after £68,500 was stolen in Co. Fermanagh following a report of a rogue trader cold calling to a home.

The 42-year-old man was detained on suspicion of fraud by false representation and theft in the Cherry Walk area of Enniskillen on Wednesday, September 18.

It was reported that the man called with the resident, who was aged in their 60s, and claimed that he would carry out cleaning work on the outside of the property.

The service was paid for, although the resident was displeased with the quality.

However, on paying for the work, the victim's bank card and details were obtained and over a period of four days, approximately £68,500 was stolen from their account.

"You should never feel pressured into paying someone for an unsolicited service, or letting anyone into your home, without satisfying yourself that they are legitimate," said Sergeant Curley of the PSNI.

"'No Cold Calling Zone' stickers, which can be displayed on your front door, are available from your local Crime Prevention Officer.

"We would ask that our community have a chat about cold callers with relatives and friends, especially those who may be vulnerable.

"Having this type of conversation could make all the difference.

"It means they know who to contact for help and support if they think a bogus caller or rogue trader is at their door."

Police investigating the Enniskillen incident are appealing to anyone who saw the man in the area or has footage that could assist the investigation to contact 101, quoting reference 1195 of September 18.