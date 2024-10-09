Arrest after more than £68,000 stolen in Co. Fermanagh following report of rogue trader cold calling
News

Arrest after more than £68,000 stolen in Co. Fermanagh following report of rogue trader cold calling

File photo: the man called with the resident and claimed that he would carry out cleaning work (Image: Peter Dazeley / The Image Bank / Getty Images)

A MAN has been arrested after £68,500 was stolen in Co. Fermanagh following a report of a rogue trader cold calling to a home.

The 42-year-old man was detained on suspicion of fraud by false representation and theft in the Cherry Walk area of Enniskillen on Wednesday, September 18.

It was reported that the man called with the resident, who was aged in their 60s, and claimed that he would carry out cleaning work on the outside of the property.

The service was paid for, although the resident was displeased with the quality.

However, on paying for the work, the victim's bank card and details were obtained and over a period of four days, approximately £68,500 was stolen from their account.

"You should never feel pressured into paying someone for an unsolicited service, or letting anyone into your home, without satisfying yourself that they are legitimate," said Sergeant Curley of the PSNI.

"'No Cold Calling Zone' stickers, which can be displayed on your front door, are available from your local Crime Prevention Officer.

"We would ask that our community have a chat about cold callers with relatives and friends, especially those who may be vulnerable.

"Having this type of conversation could make all the difference.

"It means they know who to contact for help and support if they think a bogus caller or rogue trader is at their door."

Police investigating the Enniskillen incident are appealing to anyone who saw the man in the area or has footage that could assist the investigation to contact 101, quoting reference 1195 of September 18.

See More: Enniskillen, Fermanagh

Related

Man jailed after pleading guilty to terrorism-related offences
News 3 months ago

Man jailed after pleading guilty to terrorism-related offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tributes paid to 'kind and pleasant' teen who died following Co. Fermanagh collision
News 3 months ago

Tributes paid to 'kind and pleasant' teen who died following Co. Fermanagh collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man, 52, arrested over IRA graffiti at site of 1987 Enniskillen bomb
News 10 months ago

Man, 52, arrested over IRA graffiti at site of 1987 Enniskillen bomb

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Former Irish Ambassador to Britain appointed chair of Druid Theatre
News 1 day ago

Former Irish Ambassador to Britain appointed chair of Druid Theatre

By: Fiona Audley

Police name murder victim as arrest made
News 1 day ago

Police name murder victim as arrest made

By: Fiona Audley

Five arrests after gardaí assaulted in public order incident
News 1 day ago

Five arrests after gardaí assaulted in public order incident

By: Fiona Audley

Pupils treated in hospital after school bus overturns in Northern Ireland
News 1 day ago

Pupils treated in hospital after school bus overturns in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Creeslough victims remembered on two-year anniversary of tragedy
News 1 day ago

Creeslough victims remembered on two-year anniversary of tragedy

By: Fiona Audley