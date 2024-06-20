Man due to appear in court on intimidation charges after shotgun cartridges left outside homes
News

A MAN will appear in court today charged with intimidation after a number of shotgun cartridges were left outside homes in Co. Down.

In recent months, police have received several reports of the gun cartridges being left outside houses at a new property development in Weavers Grange, Newtownards.

The PSNI’s Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “I want to reassure the community that we are treating these incidents, reported over a five-month period, extremely seriously and we are actively pursuing the perpetrators through our robust investigation with forensic analysis of these items ongoing.

The incidents have happened in the Weavers Grange area

He added: “By setting these cartridges at the doors of these properties, this is a clear attempt to intimidate and exert control over others through threats.

“There has been enough unrest in this area and this must stop,” he added.

“Our district officers work tirelessly every day to protect communities and will continue with a visible presence in the area," he said.

“Everyone has the right to live free from such threats and I would appeal to the community to assist our ongoing investigation.”

Detectives investigating the incident arrested a 36-year-old man yesterday.

He was later charged with intimidation and possession of ammunition without a certificate and is due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court today.

Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 946 20/02/24.

