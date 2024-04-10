Man extradited from Poland to Northern Ireland to stand trial for drug-related offences

A MAN who fled Northern Ireland before he could stand trial for drug-related offences has been extradited from Poland.

The 41-year-old man is wanted in Northern Ireland to stand trial in relation to a number of offences of cultivating cannabis.

The offences occurred in the Maghera, Coleraine and Kilrea areas of Co. Derry in October 2019.

However, the suspect breached bail and failed to appear before Londonderry Crown Court in February 2022.

He was initially arrested in Poland on March 6 this year and today completed the extradition proceedings with his successful return to Northern Ireland.

He is due to appear before Bishop Street Courthouse tomorrow, April 11.

"This demonstrates our continued and effective working with our international partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice," said Sergeant Davey from the PSNI's International Policing Unit.

"If you abscond while on bail then we will take all steps possible to locate you and have you brought before the courts here in NI."