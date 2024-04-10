Man extradited from Poland to Northern Ireland to stand trial for drug-related offences
News

Man extradited from Poland to Northern Ireland to stand trial for drug-related offences

A MAN who fled Northern Ireland before he could stand trial for drug-related offences has been extradited from Poland.

The 41-year-old man is wanted in Northern Ireland to stand trial in relation to a number of offences of cultivating cannabis.

The offences occurred in the Maghera, Coleraine and Kilrea areas of Co. Derry in October 2019.

However, the suspect breached bail and failed to appear before Londonderry Crown Court in February 2022.

He was initially arrested in Poland on March 6 this year and today completed the extradition proceedings with his successful return to Northern Ireland.

He is due to appear before Bishop Street Courthouse tomorrow, April 11.

"This demonstrates our continued and effective working with our international partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice," said Sergeant Davey from the PSNI's International Policing Unit.

"If you abscond while on bail then we will take all steps possible to locate you and have you brought before the courts here in NI."

See More: Extradition

Related

Man extradited from Northern Ireland over charges including human trafficking
News 4 months ago

Man extradited from Northern Ireland over charges including human trafficking

By: Gerard Donaghy

Former pastor extradited from Canada to Belfast to face historic child sex abuse charges
News 6 months ago

Former pastor extradited from Canada to Belfast to face historic child sex abuse charges

By: Gerard Donaghy

Rape suspect claiming to be Irish faces extradition to the US
News 8 months ago

Rape suspect claiming to be Irish faces extradition to the US

By: Mal Rogers

Latest

Mourners asked to ‘wear bright colours’ for funeral of Lorcán Branagan
News 3 days ago

Mourners asked to ‘wear bright colours’ for funeral of Lorcán Branagan

By: Fiona Audley

Ten Minutes with singer, songwriter and playwright Asa Murphy
Entertainment 3 days ago

Ten Minutes with singer, songwriter and playwright Asa Murphy

By: Irish Post

Young brothers climb mountain in Ireland in uncle’s memory
News 3 days ago

Young brothers climb mountain in Ireland in uncle’s memory

By: Fiona Audley

Father and sons jailed for killing man for Rolex watches
News 3 days ago

Father and sons jailed for killing man for Rolex watches

By: Fiona Audley

Former pub where Michael Collins convened intelligence unit meetings gets heritage plaque
News 3 days ago

Former pub where Michael Collins convened intelligence unit meetings gets heritage plaque

By: Fiona Audley