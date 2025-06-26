Man extradited from Germany to Northern Ireland to stand trial for human trafficking offences
News

Man extradited from Germany to Northern Ireland to stand trial for human trafficking offences

A MAN wanted to stand trial for human trafficking offences in Northern Ireland has been extradited to Northern Ireland.

The 40-year-old was arrested in Forstinning in Upper Bavaria on May 12, 2025 on foot of an extradition warrant.

On Tuesday, June 24, officers from the PSNI’s International Policing Team completed extradition proceedings with his successful return to Northern Ireland.

“The man was subject to an investigation by the PSNI’s Human Trafficking Unit for offences of human trafficking and transferring criminal property which occurred October 2017 and is sought to stand trial for these offences,” the PSNI said in a statement.

He appeared before Belfast Magistrates Court yesterday (June 25).

“We continue to work closely with our International Law Enforcement partners around the world to bring offenders to justice,” Constable Willie Dynes, from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, said.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to fighting crime and this extradition delivers on our assurance of the relentless pursuit of perpetrators and supporting victims,” he added.

See More: Extradition, Germany, Human Trafficking, Northern Ireland

