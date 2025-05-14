Man extradited to Northern Ireland over fraud offences

A MAN has been extradited to Northern Ireland from the South in relation to fraud offences.

The 54-year-old man was arrested in Ireland on March 7 and extradition proceedings were completed today with his successful return to the North.

He was subject to an investigation by the Department for Communities and is sought to stand trial for a number of benefit fraud offences that occurred between 2010 and 2015.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland continue to work with our partners in Northern Ireland to locate and return wanted persons," said Sergeant Davey from the PSNI.

"In this particular case, we worked closely with the Department for Communities to obtain an extradition warrant and have this man arrested and returned to NI.

"We will continue to work closely with our partners to bring offenders before the courts."