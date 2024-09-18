Man extradited from Hungary to Northern Ireland to stand trial for possessing indecent images of a child

A MAN has been extradited from Hungary to Northern Ireland to stand trial for 10 offences of possession of indecent photographs of a child.

The offences occurred in the Dungannon area of Co. Tyrone in July 2021, however, the 30-year-old man left the jurisdiction three months later while on bail.

He was initially arrested in Hungary on June 27 this year and extradition proceedings were completed with his successful return to Northern Ireland yesterday.

The man was due to appear before Dungannon Magistrate' Court today.

"This case demonstrates our continued and effective working with our international partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice," said Sergeant Davey from the PSNI's International Policing Unit.

"In this case we worked closely with the National Crime Agency and authorities in Hungary to locate, arrest and extradite this suspect.

"PSNI will continue to pursue those who leave Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their actions."