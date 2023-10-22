Man handed life sentence for 'disturbing' Co. Down murder of housemate
News

Man handed life sentence for 'disturbing' Co. Down murder of housemate

A MAN has been handed a life sentence after stabbing his housemate to death in Bangor, Co. Down in 2021.

At Downpatrick Crown Court on Friday, Daniel Szcezyelak, 38, was told he must serve at least 11-and-and-a-half years for the murder of Nigel Orr-McAuley.

Szcezyelak, who had previously pleaded guilty to murder, attacked the 53-year-old when a demand for money was refused.

"Today, Szcezyelak has been held accountable for his violent actions, which sadly can never be undone," said Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin.

Mutltple stab wounds

According to the PSNI, Mr Orr-McAuley was found dead at a house he shared with the defendant and others.

The two had been socialising before Szcezyelak attacked the older man.

"Nigel Orr-McAuley was found inside the locked bedroom of his Bangor home in the early hours of Wednesday, July 14, 2021," said DI Griffin.

"Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He had sustained multiple stab wounds to his head, arms and body.

"The two men had been socialising together prior to this fatal attack."

'Cruel attack'

DI Griffin said police believed Szcezyelak demanded money from Mr Orr-McAuley and, when his demand was not immediately met, stabbed his victim multiple times.

"This was an unprovoked attack, and one which has taken an innocent man’s life, leaving a loving family bereft," she added.

"I'm keen to thank Nigel's neighbours and companions who, having witnessed some of the disturbing ordeal, were quick to assist the investigation.

"Thanks to such support, and with the backing of strong forensic evidence, Szcezyelak entered a guilty plea before evidence was opened to the court.

"Importantly, the family and witnesses did not have to re-experience the fine detail of this cruel attack."

