Man in his 20s dies after falling from 200-metre cliff in Sligo

A MAN in his 20s has tragically died after falling from a 200-metre cliff in north Co. Sligo.

The man was climbing around a dangerous cliff side at the Gleniff Horseshoe in the Dartry Mountains near Benbulben. with his 27-year-old Spanish partner when he fell.

It is believed that the couple were trying to reach a nearby cave which has become a popular stop-off point with climbers in recent months.

The alarm was first raised at 4pm on Thursday, July 1, by a passing hiker who witnessed the young man falling to his death.

His 27-year-old partner was rescued by the Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team (SLMRT) after becoming trapped on the cliff side.

The man’s body was also recovered from the scene.

Though he has yet to be named publicly, it is understood that the man was an American national who was living in Ireland.

Commenting on the tragic accident, SLMRT public relations officer Alan Sayers said the site of the fall has become a “huge issue” for volunteers due to social media influencers.

“There is an area known as Diarmuid and Gráinne’s Cave which can be extremely treacherous to get to for people without any climbing experience,” he said.

“Over the past 18 months, there has been a surge of TikTok and social media influencers posting videos of themselves going up to the cave.

“Our advice would be to stay away from anything that’s beyond your own limits… and to wear appropriate clothing and footwear.”