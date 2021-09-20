Woman killed, three others injured in tragic early-morning crash in County Monaghan

A WOMAN has been killed in a tragic road traffic accident in County Monaghan.

An Garda Síochána have confirmed that a woman in her 50s was killed in a car crash which took place at around 5am this morning near Clones, County Monaghan.

The woman, understood to be in her 50s, was a passenger in the car; the driver and two other passengers have received non-life threatening injuries.

The injured are reported as being two men aged in their 20s and a woman aged in her 30s, and are currently in Cavan General Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána has stated that no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The road is closed in order for officers from the Garda Technical Bureau to undertake a technical examination of the scene, and local diversions remain in place.

An Garda Síochána have issued an appeal for any witnesses, particularly any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have dash-cam footage of the tragic incident, to come forward.

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation are asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.