Man injured in Co. Antrim hit-and-run collision

POLICE are appealing for information and witnesses following a hit-and-run road traffic collision in Co. Antrim.

A man was injured in the incident, which occurred in Ballymoney on Friday afternoon.

Investigators believe the car was damaged in the collision and have issued details of the possible type of vehicle involved in a bid to trace the driver.

"We received a report at approximately 4.20pm on Friday, December 13 that a man, aged in his 40s, was struck by a vehicle on the Benvardin Road," said Sergeant McClean of the PSNI.

"He sustained an injury to his arm and head — and required medical treatment.

"The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"The car, which did not stop, has been described as possibly a blue Citroen DS. It's understood to have lost a wing mirror as a result of the collision."

Anyone travelling in the Benvardin Road area between 4pm and 4.30pm on Friday is asked to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured.

Anyone with any information should contact 101, quoting reference number 1220 of December 13.