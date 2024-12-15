Lord of the Dance
Man injured in Co. Antrim hit-and-run collision
News

Man injured in Co. Antrim hit-and-run collision

POLICE are appealing for information and witnesses following a hit-and-run road traffic collision in Co. Antrim.

A man was injured in the incident, which occurred in Ballymoney on Friday afternoon.

Investigators believe the car was damaged in the collision and have issued details of the possible type of vehicle involved in a bid to trace the driver.

"We received a report at approximately 4.20pm on Friday, December 13 that a man, aged in his 40s, was struck by a vehicle on the Benvardin Road," said Sergeant McClean of the PSNI.

"He sustained an injury to his arm and head — and required medical treatment.

"The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"The car, which did not stop, has been described as possibly a blue Citroen DS. It's understood to have lost a wing mirror as a result of the collision."

Anyone travelling in the Benvardin Road area between 4pm and 4.30pm on Friday is asked to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured.

Anyone with any information should contact 101, quoting reference number 1220 of December 13.

See More: Antrim

Related

Arrest made after arson attack left three people trapped in their homes
News 1 week ago

Arrest made after arson attack left three people trapped in their homes

By: Fiona Audley

Home with children inside catches fire after van torched in arson attack
News 1 week ago

Home with children inside catches fire after van torched in arson attack

By: Fiona Audley

Man charged with attempted murder over Co. Antrim shooting
News 2 weeks ago

Man charged with attempted murder over Co. Antrim shooting

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Man arrested on suspicion of Kyran Durnin’s murder as two homes searched
News 2 days ago

Man arrested on suspicion of Kyran Durnin’s murder as two homes searched

By: Fiona Audley

Nicola Coughlan will watch Christmas Day debut in Doctor Who at home with family in Ireland
Entertainment 2 days ago

Nicola Coughlan will watch Christmas Day debut in Doctor Who at home with family in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Man charged with money laundering after drugs worth €100k seized in Tipperary
News 2 days ago

Man charged with money laundering after drugs worth €100k seized in Tipperary

By: Fiona Audley

Therapy dogs blessed at Christmas carol service
News 2 days ago

Therapy dogs blessed at Christmas carol service

By: Fiona Audley

Two women and three men arrested over cross-border cocaine smuggling in Ireland
News 2 days ago

Two women and three men arrested over cross-border cocaine smuggling in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Teen injured in collision between scrambler and car
News 2 days ago

Teen injured in collision between scrambler and car

By: Fiona Audley