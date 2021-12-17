Man jailed for 20 years for 'violent and frenzied attack' on ex-girlfriend's partner

A MAN has been jailed for 20 years for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend's new partner.

James Daniel Cunliffe forced his way into a house in Leigh, Greater Manchester and attacked the man with a knife, stabbing him seven times 'in a fit of jealousy'.

Cunliffe, 33, of Diamond Street, Leigh, was found guilty of attempted murder at a trial at Manchester Crown Court in November, with the jury returning the verdict in less than two hours.

On December 15 he was sentenced to 20 years in jail and a was given a life-long restraining order against the victim.

The court heard that on Monday March 22, 2021, Cunliffe went to his ex-partner's house at about 7.40pm and confronted her new partner.

Cunliffe started to punch the man and the pair fell into the front room.

The couple fought off Cunliffe and believed he had left by the back door, only for him to return with a large knife from the kitchen.

He then stabbed the victim seven times as he tried to defend himself, including twice in the head as he lay defenceless on the floor.

The victim needed hospital treatment for a punctured lung.

Cunliffe fled the scene and returned to his home address where he tried to cover his tracks by disposing of his T-shirt covered in blood.

When police found him at a second address in Leigh, Cunliffe gave a false name but was arrested when an officer recognised him.

Detective Constable Sean Goddard, of Wigan CID, said: "This was a violent and frenzied attack carried out in a fit of jealousy.

"The victim was rugby-tackled by Cunliffe, who has then returned with a large kitchen knife.

"Cunliffe has then proceeded to violently and frantically stab the victim in the groin and leg.

"Further stab wounds have resulted in head, chest and arm injuries and a punctured lung as the victim tried to defend himself.

"As the victim was slumped between the couch and the front door, Cunliffe stabbed him twice in the head.”

He added: "Initially the victim was in a lot of pain, struggling to walk and breathe.

"However, even though he has recovered, he is still struggling to sleep following the incident and has flashbacks resulting in him not being able to return to work."