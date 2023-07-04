Three men arrested under Terrorism Act over shooting of police officer John Caldwell
News

Three men arrested under Terrorism Act over shooting of police officer John Caldwell

THREE men have been arrested over the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

Det Ch Insp Caldwell was shot multiple times in front of his young son following a youth football coaching session in Omagh, Co. Tyrone on February 22.

In May seven people were charged with the attempted murder of the off-duty policeman.

Today the PSNI confirmed that three further men, aged 45, 47 and 58, have been arrested in Newtownabbey, Coalisland and Belfast respectively, in connection with the shooting.

The men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning, where they remain in custody.

