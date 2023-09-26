Four men arrested over attempted murder of man shot twice on way to work

FOUR men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot twice in broad daylight earlier this month.

The attack happened at around 6.10am on the morning of September 4, when a man aged in his 30s, was shot as he sat inside his car, a silver-coloured Volkswagen Passat, in the Ballsmill Road area of Crossmaglen in Co. Armagh.

The victim, who was shot in the arm and in the neck, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

This morning PSNI detectives investigating the attack arrested four men in the Crossmaglen area.

The men – aged 35, 58 and two aged 31 – were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody.

Speaking after the arrests PSNI District Commander, Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “The victim was sitting in his car, parked on the Ballsmill Road, waiting for a connecting lift to work.

“Here, he was approached by a masked person, who fired a number of shots.

“He was shot in the arm and neck, but somehow managed to drive a short distance before calling for help.”

He added: “This was a shocking and callous act, which has left a man in a critical condition in hospital.

“It was also a pre-planned and targeted attack on a victim who parked his car here on a regular, daily basis.”

Supt Haslett continued: “I am appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.

“The attack took place early on a Monday morning, September 4, just after 6.10am. “Although this is a rural area, it’s also a road well-used by motorists for their morning journey to work, linking with onward routes to both Dublin and Belfast.

“Furthermore, there are many commuters who routinely park their cars in this area in order to share onward lifts to work.

“I’m asking anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to get in touch.”

“Did you witness the attack, or anything untoward? For example, did you notice any vehicles parked on the Ballsmill Road that might not usually be there at the time of your morning commute?

"I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage.

“Please contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 253 of 04/09/23.”