British police force warns of 'crash for cash' scams after duo with Irish accents target drivers
News

British police force warns of 'crash for cash' scams after duo with Irish accents target drivers

File photo: the scammers claim other drivers have damaged their wing mirror (Image: Ekaterina79 / iStock . Getty Images Plus)

A BRITISH police force has warned motorists to wary of so-called 'crash for cash' scams after two men with Irish accents reportedly targeted three drivers in one day.

Gloucestershire Constabulary received three reports on Monday, August 29 about incidents in which drivers handed over hundreds of pounds after being conned into believing they had damaged another car.

The two men behind the suspected scam were described as being white and both spoke with an Irish accent.

One was aged in his mid-to-late 40s, of a stocky build, with short, shaven hair that was greying.

The younger male was described as being of a medium build with brown hair.

Handed over cash

The incidents on Monday occurred in the areas of Reservoir Road in Gloucester and Brooklyn Road in Cheltenham.

In the scam, motorists have been driving along the road when they have heard a loud noise from the passenger side of their vehicle.

They have then pulled over after being concerned they had been in a collision, or that something had hit their car.

On all three occasions, the motorists were approached by two men from another vehicle, who claimed that their wing mirror had been hit and damage had been caused.

The wing mirror on the vehicle, which was described as a five-door silver saloon, was bent backwards.

One of the men then stated a fee for the damage to be fixed.

On all three occasions reported to police, the victims either handed over cash or travelled to cashpoints to withdraw money.

Other scams

Police are warning motorists to be vigilant to this type of 'crash for cash' scam and to not hand over any money to fraudsters.

Similar 'crash for cash' frauds include scammers slamming on their brakes at busy junctions and roundabouts so that the driver behind cannot stop in time.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to report it to Gloucestershire Constabulary, quoting incident 325 of August 29.

See More: Crash For Cash, Gloucestershire Constabulary, Scammers

Related

Derry man guilty of 84 sex offences against young children is jailed for 22 years
News 1 hour ago

Derry man guilty of 84 sex offences against young children is jailed for 22 years

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tributes paid after 13-year-old son of trainer Henry De Bromhead dies at racing festival in Kerry
News 4 hours ago

Tributes paid after 13-year-old son of trainer Henry De Bromhead dies at racing festival in Kerry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Three sisters dead following 'violent incident' in Tallaght area of Dublin
News 5 hours ago

Three sisters dead following 'violent incident' in Tallaght area of Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Celtic boss says 'outstanding' Abada will only get better following 4-0 derby win over Rangers
Sport 6 hours ago

Celtic boss says 'outstanding' Abada will only get better following 4-0 derby win over Rangers

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ireland's Megan Connolly won't make the Slovakia game after picking up a rib injury in the 1-0 win over Finland
Sport 1 day ago

Ireland's Megan Connolly won't make the Slovakia game after picking up a rib injury in the 1-0 win over Finland

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Every Premier League incomings and outgoings in the transfer window
Sport 1 day ago

Every Premier League incomings and outgoings in the transfer window

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The FAI are set to investigate its ticket systems after empty seats were spotted in their sold out in the Women's World cup qualifier
Sport 1 day ago

The FAI are set to investigate its ticket systems after empty seats were spotted in their sold out in the Women's World cup qualifier

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Celtic v Rangers preview and details
Sport 1 day ago

Celtic v Rangers preview and details

By: Conor O'Donoghue