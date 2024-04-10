Man jailed for murdering stranger in 'reckless attack'

A MAN who murdered a stranger in what police described as a 'reckless attack' has been told he must serve a minimum of 18 years in prison.

Kevin Geoghegan, 46, stabbed 24-year-old Peter Kirkwood at least seven times during the incident on Mousebank Road in Lanark, Scotland on July 16, 2022.

He was found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, April 5.

The BBC reports that Geoghegan had been drinking at a friend's house before CCTV captured him shouting at cars and arguing with a taxi driver.

He then barged into Mr Kirkwood and his friends as they left a pub before goading them with a traffic cone.

Geoghegan was armed with two steak knives and claimed he swung them in self-defence after being attacked by two men.

He struck Mr Kirkwood seven times in the arm and body before fleeing, cleaning himself up, changing his clothes and dumping them in the River Clyde.

'Tragic death'

Emergency services attended, however, Mr Kirkwood was pronounced dead at the scene.

Geoghegan was arrested following a search warrant at Melvinhall Road on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

As well as being found guilty of murder, Geoghegan was also convicted of assaulting Mr Kirkwood's friend during the incident.

"Peter was stabbed in a reckless attack by a stranger," said Detective Inspector Campbell Jackson following the trial.

"I hope today's sentencing will bring justice for Peter's family and friends and our thoughts remain with them as they adapt to life after his tragic death.

"I would like to thank all officers involved for their dedication and commitment throughout the investigation as well as those members of the public who assisted with our enquiries."