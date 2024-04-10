Man jailed for murdering stranger in 'reckless attack'
News

Man jailed for murdering stranger in 'reckless attack'

Kevin Geoghegan (Image: Police Scotland)

A MAN who murdered a stranger in what police described as a 'reckless attack' has been told he must serve a minimum of 18 years in prison.

Kevin Geoghegan, 46, stabbed 24-year-old Peter Kirkwood at least seven times during the incident on Mousebank Road in Lanark, Scotland on July 16, 2022.

He was found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, April 5.

The BBC reports that Geoghegan had been drinking at a friend's house before CCTV captured him shouting at cars and arguing with a taxi driver.

He then barged into Mr Kirkwood and his friends as they left a pub before goading them with a traffic cone.

Geoghegan was armed with two steak knives and claimed he swung them in self-defence after being attacked by two men.

He struck Mr Kirkwood seven times in the arm and body before fleeing, cleaning himself up, changing his clothes and dumping them in the River Clyde.

'Tragic death'

Emergency services attended, however, Mr Kirkwood was pronounced dead at the scene.

Geoghegan was arrested following a search warrant at Melvinhall Road on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

As well as being found guilty of murder, Geoghegan was also convicted of assaulting Mr Kirkwood's friend during the incident.

"Peter was stabbed in a reckless attack by a stranger," said Detective Inspector Campbell Jackson following the trial.

"I hope today's sentencing will bring justice for Peter's family and friends and our thoughts remain with them as they adapt to life after his tragic death.

"I would like to thank all officers involved for their dedication and commitment throughout the investigation as well as those members of the public who assisted with our enquiries."

See More: Lanark, Scotland

Related

Man jailed for 'abhorrent' sexual abuse of two young girls
News 57 minutes ago

Man jailed for 'abhorrent' sexual abuse of two young girls

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pensioner dies in collision with lorry in Co. Down
News 2 hours ago

Pensioner dies in collision with lorry in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man extradited from Poland to Northern Ireland to stand trial for drug-related offences
News 2 hours ago

Man extradited from Poland to Northern Ireland to stand trial for drug-related offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Masked men held woman and young children in bedroom while ransacking their home
News 3 days ago

Masked men held woman and young children in bedroom while ransacking their home

By: Fiona Audley

Mourners asked to ‘wear bright colours’ for funeral of Lorcán Branagan
News 3 days ago

Mourners asked to ‘wear bright colours’ for funeral of Lorcán Branagan

By: Fiona Audley

Ten Minutes with singer, songwriter and playwright Asa Murphy
Entertainment 3 days ago

Ten Minutes with singer, songwriter and playwright Asa Murphy

By: Irish Post

Young brothers climb mountain in Ireland in uncle’s memory
News 3 days ago

Young brothers climb mountain in Ireland in uncle’s memory

By: Fiona Audley

Images of guns found hidden in hedge released in police appeal
News 3 days ago

Images of guns found hidden in hedge released in police appeal

By: Fiona Audley