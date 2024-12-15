Man jailed for sexually assaulting Good Samaritan who came to his aid in Derry

A MAN has been jailed for sexually assaulting a Good Samaritan who came to his aid in Derry.

At Derry Magistrates' Court on Friday, 34-year-old Paul Farren was jailed for three months over the incident, which occurred earlier this year.

Collapsed

At around 2.15pm on Saturday, June 22, the victim and her friend approached Farren out of concern after seeing him in a collapsed state on Foyle Street in the city centre.

They stopped to offer help and ask Farren if he had a safe place to go.

At this point, Farren got up, placed his arm around the victim, kissed her to the neck and touched her inappropriately.

When the victim pushed him away, he attempted to kiss her again.

After being identified with the help of CCTV, Farren was arrested the following day on suspicion of sexual assault and subsequently charged.

Victim praised

"I want to thank the victim for bravely reporting this sexual assault and showing such strength," said Inspector Craig following Friday's sentencing.

"This occurred as the victim was enjoying spending time with her friend. Out of kindness and concern she took the time to stop and offer help.

"In return for such compassion and kindness, she was sexually assaulted. That the victim was violated in such a way is despicable, and utterly reprehensible.

"We know today's outcome will not erase what happened, but we do hope it will provide some comfort to the victim.

"We are committed to tackling violence against women and girls, and we hope today's court outcome sends a clear message to offenders there is no hiding place, and we will work tirelessly to bring you before the Court."