Lord of the Dance
Man jailed for sexually assaulting Good Samaritan who came to his aid in Derry
News

Man jailed for sexually assaulting Good Samaritan who came to his aid in Derry

Derry Magistrates' Court (Image: Google Street View)

A MAN has been jailed for sexually assaulting a Good Samaritan who came to his aid in Derry.

At Derry Magistrates' Court on Friday, 34-year-old Paul Farren was jailed for three months over the incident, which occurred earlier this year.

"That the victim was violated in such a way is despicable, and utterly reprehensible," said Inspector Craig of the PSNI.

Collapsed

At around 2.15pm on Saturday, June 22, the victim and her friend approached Farren out of concern after seeing him in a collapsed state on Foyle Street in the city centre.

They stopped to offer help and ask Farren if he had a safe place to go.

At this point, Farren got up, placed his arm around the victim, kissed her to the neck and touched her inappropriately.

When the victim pushed him away, he attempted to kiss her again.

After being identified with the help of CCTV, Farren was arrested the following day on suspicion of sexual assault and subsequently charged.

Victim praised

"I want to thank the victim for bravely reporting this sexual assault and showing such strength," said Inspector Craig following Friday's sentencing.

"This occurred as the victim was enjoying spending time with her friend. Out of kindness and concern she took the time to stop and offer help.

"In return for such compassion and kindness, she was sexually assaulted. That the victim was violated in such a way is despicable, and utterly reprehensible.

"We know today's outcome will not erase what happened, but we do hope it will provide some comfort to the victim.

"We are committed to tackling violence against women and girls, and we hope today's court outcome sends a clear message to offenders there is no hiding place, and we will work tirelessly to bring you before the Court."

See More: Derry

Related

Men wanted in Italy over serious assault and child cruelty offences are arrested in Derry
News 1 week ago

Men wanted in Italy over serious assault and child cruelty offences are arrested in Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Teenager shot in ‘deplorable’ act of violence in Derry
News 2 weeks ago

Teenager shot in ‘deplorable’ act of violence in Derry

By: Fiona Audley

Police hunt arsonist who set fire to property through letterbox
News 2 weeks ago

Police hunt arsonist who set fire to property through letterbox

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Live animal crib opens in Dublin to bring ‘festive joy’ to the city
News 2 days ago

Live animal crib opens in Dublin to bring ‘festive joy’ to the city

By: Fiona Audley

Victim waives anonymity as former Northern Ireland fire chief jailed for sexual abuse
News 2 days ago

Victim waives anonymity as former Northern Ireland fire chief jailed for sexual abuse

By: Fiona Audley

Man arrested on suspicion of Kyran Durnin’s murder as two homes searched
News 2 days ago

Man arrested on suspicion of Kyran Durnin’s murder as two homes searched

By: Fiona Audley

Nicola Coughlan will watch Christmas Day debut in Doctor Who at home with family in Ireland
Entertainment 2 days ago

Nicola Coughlan will watch Christmas Day debut in Doctor Who at home with family in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Man charged with money laundering after drugs worth €100k seized in Tipperary
News 2 days ago

Man charged with money laundering after drugs worth €100k seized in Tipperary

By: Fiona Audley

Therapy dogs blessed at Christmas carol service
News 2 days ago

Therapy dogs blessed at Christmas carol service

By: Fiona Audley