Man in his 60s dies following Cork house fire

A MAN in his 60s has died following a house fire in Co. Cork.

The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning in the southside of the city.

According to gardaí, the man was rushed to hospital but sadly passed away.

"Gardaí are investigating a fatal house fire that occurred in the early hours of this morning Sunday, November 23, 2025 at approximately 3am at a residential property on Noonan Road, Cork," read a garda statement.

"Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and one male, aged in his 60s was removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital, where he later passed away.

"A post mortem will take place in due course.

"The scene is currently preserved and investigations ongoing."