Man jailed over 'disturbing' burglary of elderly woman in Co. Antrim
A MAN has been jailed after an elderly woman was burgled in a 'disturbing and very frightening incident' in Co. Antrim.

David Taylor, 43, dragged the 86-year-old back into the property when she tried to flee and remained in her home for several hours during the 2022 ordeal.

This week, he was sentenced to serve three years and eight months, half in prison and half on licence following his release.

He had previously pleaded guilty to burglary, false imprisonment, attempted burglary, theft, possession of a class B drug and two counts of criminal damage.

"This was a disturbing and very frightening incident for the victim, a woman aged 86," said Detective Inspector McDowell of the PSNI.

"David Taylor forced his way into the woman's property, in the Hollybank Park area of Ballymena, in the early hours of Wednesday, November 30, 2022, and proceeded to ransack a number of rooms while forcing the victim to remain in her bedroom.

"The victim attempted to flee the house via the back door, but Mr Taylor dragged her back inside.

"He remained in the house for several hours, before leaving and taking with him a number of bank cards, bank books, a sum of cash and jewellery.

"The thought of someone being in your home, a place rightly supposed to be a place of safety, is a complete violation of your security.

"The impact of burglary isn't just financial either. It can also impact a person's sense of security which can impact on a person's emotional well-being.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the victim for her co-operation with our investigation and I hope that today's outcome will provide some level of comfort to her."

