Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teenage girls near Clapham Common

A MAN has pleaded guilty to a string of assaults on teenage girls which occurred near Clapham Common.

John Nyhan, of Ingrave Street in Wandsworth, pleaded guilty at Kingston Crown Court this week to three sexual assaults.

He had previously pleaded guilty to harassing a 13-year-old girl in Stormont Road on Thursday, January 23.

Three girls, two aged 14 and one aged 15, reported being assaulted by a man while they walked near the green area earlier this year.

Metropolitan Police Detectives linked the assaults, which were committed between January 8 and February 4, in the Clapham Common area.

Three teenage girls were assaulted near Clapham Common

As a result of their enquiries, 22-year-old Nyhan was identified and arrested on February 11. He was charged two days later.

Detective Inspector Aaron Moon, whose team led the investigation, said: “Nyhan remains in custody until his sentencing following his guilty plea.

“We know that his offending has caused a lot of concern locally and I hope that his conviction will allay some of those fears.

“It’s possible that Nyhan may have committed further offences that have not yet been reported to police and I would encourage anyone who is yet to speak with us to please come forward.”

Nyhan will be sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday, April 10.

