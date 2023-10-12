Man sentenced for eight-year 'campaign of sexual abuse' against a young child

A MAN in Northern Ireland has been sentenced to 14 years after being convicted of 21 sexual offences against a young girl.

The 54-year-old, who cannot be named in order to protect his victim’s identity, was sentenced at Laganside Crown Court for the offences, which include rape, gross indecency with or towards a child, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and sexual assault of a child under 13.

He will serve seven years in prison and seven years on licence, it was confirmed in court yesterday afternoon.

The abuser, who is from the Comber area in Co. Down, will also be placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and be subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

Speaking after the sentencing, the PSNI’s Detective Chief Inspector Leah Crothers said: “The victim in this case was subjected to a campaign of sexual abuse and rape over an eight-year period.

“This man abused the trust of a young child and repeatedly subjected her to deplorable crimes.

“I want to commend the victim and her family for their courage and bravery in telling the Police about what had happened, and then working with us throughout the investigation.”

She added: “We remain committed to investigating all reports of sexual offences against children and young people, no matter when they occurred.

“Our specially trained detectives ensure victims are listened to, safeguarded and supported from the moment they report. Please don’t suffer in silence.

“If you have ever experienced any form of sexual abuse, we urge you to pick up the phone and call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”