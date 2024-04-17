Man sentenced to 15 years after raping woman while collecting drug debt from victim's friend

A MAN has been sentenced to 15 years after raping a woman several times while attempting to collect a drug debt from the victim's friend.

Nathan Byrne, 24, subjected the woman to the 'horrific' attack at a flat in Preston, Lancashire in August 2021.

Byrne, who was armed with a hammer throughout the attack, denied any wrongdoing but was found guilty by a jury and sentenced on Friday, April 12.

"This was a prolonged and sustained attack against an extremely vulnerable woman during which Nathan Byrne subjected her to a horrific ordeal and justice has now caught up with him," said Detective Constable Rachel Scott of Lancashire Constabulary.

Violent and threatening

Byrne had turned up at the victim's home looking for her friend, from whom he was attempting to collect a drug debt.

He demanded to be let into her property before becoming aggressive and picking up a hammer that had been inside the victim's home.

The woman offered to take Byrne to her friend's flat, with Byrne promising her that he would let her go if she did so.

They went to the friend's property, but it was there that Byrne raped her several times, with him still in possession of the hammer throughout the attack.

The victim described Byrne's behaviour as very changeable, with him at times becoming extremely violent and threatening.

'Disgusting'

Byrne, of Glebe Close, Preston, was found guilty by a jury at Preston Crown Court in March of six offences of rape and one offence of causing a person to engage in sexual activity.

He had denied the charges.

He appeared for sentencing before Judge Phillip Parry last Friday and was given a 15-year prison sentence.

He will have to serve a minimum of two thirds of that term, while he was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for life.

"His actions were nothing short of disgusting," added DC Scott.

"The victim had to relive her ordeal when she gave evidence in court at the trial, and she showed great bravery in doing that.

"We encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual crime to come forward, we will investigate thoroughly and seek to bring to justice those who commit such offences."