Three men charged with murder after man fatally struck by car on Christmas Day

THREE men have appeared in court charged with murder after a man was fatally struck by a car outside a pub on Christmas Day.

Kirk Marsden, 37, suffered serious injuries after being struck by a Toyota Land Cruiser outside The Gate Street Bar and Grill in Blackburn, Lancashire, shortly before 5pm on December 25.

Mr Marsden was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital, where he sadly passed away the following day.

James Ward, 26, of no fixed address, Thomas Ward, 58, of no fixed address, and Michael O'Neill, 35, of New Welling Street, Blackburn, were charged with murder on Monday.

The trio appeared at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday, where they were remanded into custody.

They are due to appear in court again on February 24, when they are expected to enter a plea, while a trial date of June 16 has been set.

Lancashire Constabulary are continuing to appeal for information and have urged witnesses spotted on CCTV, who have not yet come forward, to contact police.

DCI Bryony Midgley also urged anyone in the area with camera footage from around the time of the incident to check it for any sign of the Toyota Land Cruiser.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 0747 of December 27, 2024.