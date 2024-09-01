Man sentenced to 27 years for attempted murder following 'horrific' knife attack in dispute over money

A MAN has been sentenced to 27 years in jail after being found guilty of attempted murder.

Joshua O'Dea, 34, of Moston, Manchester, attacked his victim with a knife in a dispute over money.

He was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on Friday, when he was also handed an additional five years on extended license.

"This was a terrifying and horrific assault which could have cost the victim his life," said Detective Constable Chauhan of Greater Manchester Police.

Attack

The incident occurred on January 14 this year, when emergency services were called to an address on Baguely Crescent in Middleton to reports that a man had been stabbed.

The 24-year-old victim of the attack had been staying with his friend in a caravan parked on the road when they were woken by loud banging and shouting at the door.

O'Dea forced his way into the caravan with an axe and a knife and set upon the victim, motivated by money he believed the victim owed him.

O'Dea launched an assault which resulted in him beating the victim, threatening to bite the victim's ear off if he didn't pay and cutting his arm with a knife.

The victim managed to escape the caravan and was later found in the street with serious injuries by members of the public before the police were called.

Brutality

"I am pleased the sentence today reflects the brutality of O’Dea's actions and demonstrates the zero-tolerance approach we take to violence and knife crime in Greater Manchester," said DC Chauhan.

"Anyone who carries weapons or seeks to bring harm to others will be brought before the courts and GMP will exercise every power at our disposal to ensure victims are protected and offenders brought to justice."

A further defendant, 30-year-old Cain Hopkins, was found not guilty at trial in July 2024.