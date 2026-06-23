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Man tied up and strangled with towel in Belfast assault
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Man tied up and strangled with towel in Belfast assault

A MAN has been left with facial injuries after a serious assault in Belfast.

The incident happened in the New Lodge Road area of the city on June 21.

“At around 9:20pm, it was reported to police that a man in his 20s was tied up inside a property in the area and was assaulted by two men,” the PSNI’s Detective Inspector McCartan said.

“It was reported that the male was strangled with a towel during the incident and received serious facial injuries,” he added.

The police force has urged anyone who has any information connected to the assault to contact them.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information  in relation to the incident, should contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1549 21/06/26,” they state.

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See More: Assault, Belfast

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