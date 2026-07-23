Man charged after police officer assaulted

A MAN has been charged in connection with an assault on a police officer in east Belfast.

The officer was injured by a member of the public while he responded to reports of youths on e-bikes, the PSNI has confirmed.

The incident happened in the Queens Road area on the evening of July 21.

“The man, aged 34, was arrested and has since been charged with offences including grievous bodily harm, assault on police, resisting police, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place,” the PSNI has confirmed.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 19.

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” the police force added.

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